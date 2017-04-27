Frozen Fountain Leads To Concerns At McCrory Gardens

Staff at McCrory Gardens arrive to an ice scupture in the perennial garden.

BROOKINGS, S.D. – When employees of McCrory Gardens in Brookings arrived to work this morning they noticed an ice sculpture in the perennial garden.

The garden’s water fountain froze overnight.

While the scene is remarkable to look at, the staff is concerned about the 15,000 plus tulips planted throughout the park.

The annual Tula-palooza event planned for early may is anticipated to showcase the blooming of the plants throughout the garden.

Local plant professionals say the late April cold spell should not affect the plants too much because of where they’re at in the growth cycle.

“What we are seeing right now is just them being affected by the cold temperatures we had last night.” Head Gardener Chris Schlenker said, “They will usually bounce right back as soon as it gets warm because during the day it gets back above freezing. If we get a couple days where is gets really cold we will start to see some damage.”

If you have tulips or spring bulbs planted around your home, the park’s head gardener says they should be fine.