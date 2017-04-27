Health Officials: ‘Stealthing’ A Form of Sexual Assault

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- There’s a new dangerous sex trend on the rise that’s alarming health officials.

It’s called “stealthing” and some say it should be considered a form of sexual assault.

“It definitely has been around and we have talked about it with past clients before,” says Compass Center Assistant Director Michelle Trent.

Staff members at the Compass Center have helped clients through many forms of traumatic situations and abuse.

Lately, one of those forms is a new trend called “stealthing”.

It’s described as when a man secretly removes his condom in the middle of sex and officials say although, the sex may have been consensual initially “stealthing” someone is not consensual.

“Consent is a fluid thing and so consent means consenting to all portions of the encounter. That means being aware of all portions. You can’t consent to something you are not aware of, says Trent.

Researchers say what’s even more troubling is what’s happening in cyberspace.

Online, men are encouraging other men to “stealth”.

Some health officials believe “stealthing” should be considered a crime.

“So this is something that people are not consenting to or sometimes not even aware until later. So absolutely that falls in our definition of sexual assault, “says Trent.

“The reason that an issue like this becomes so important to talk about is because of the cases or potential cases of sexually transmitted diseases, “says Sioux Falls Health Department Public Health Prevention Coordinator Mary Michaels.

Health officials say with the number of sexually transmitted diseases on the rise locally. They are looking to get the word out.

“We need to be aware of them, we need to talk about them, and we need to pull our community partners and health care or other agencies together to make sure that we are aware of these changes that might be happening in our culture that impact public health.

Officials advise anyone who has fallen victim to this, to report it to police.