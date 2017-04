Kurtz Okay With Road Trip For Regionals

The Augustana women’s tennis team won it’s 7th straight NSIC title last weekend. But despite that dominance, they will still have to travel as a 7 seed for the Central Region tournament. Head coach Marc Kurtz is fine with that. He sees the positives in his team heading to Durant, OK for Monday’s match with the #2 seed.