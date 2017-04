Logan Storley Packs a Punch

Webster native Logan Storley is off to a great start as a professional MMA fighter. The 6-time high school state champion from Webster and 4-time All American at Minnesota is making the transition to fighting very quickly. As he’s enjoying the chance to use more of his skills in his new sport. One that he hopes takes him to the UFC just like Devin Clark.