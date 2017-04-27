Man Accused Of Shooting At Repo Agents In Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, S.D. (AP) – A 68-year-old man is accused of shooting at repossession agents who were taking his boat in southeastern South Dakota.

Lincoln County sheriff’s authorities responded late Wednesday morning to shots fired southeast of Harrisburg. Authorities say repossession agents were trying to take a boat and the owner allegedly fired several shots during the attempt.

The repo agents then left with the boat but were allegedly chased by the owner. During the chase the boat became unlatched and slid into a ditch.

The sheriff’s office says the rural Harrisburg man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault and reckless driving. The investigation continues.