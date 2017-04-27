Minnesota Schools Urge Parent-Child Discussions About Netflix Show

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Some school districts in Minnesota are urging parents to talk to their teens about a popular Netflix series that includes graphic scenes of sexual assault and suicide.

School officials and mental health experts are concerned the “13 Reasons Why” series about a 17-year-old girl who takes her own life could trigger dangerous thoughts and actions by vulnerable teens.

The Star Tribune reports district officials in Anoka-Hennepin, Lakeville, Edina, Eden Prairie and others have sent information to parents to help them talk to their children about the series and the difficult topics it addresses.

Anoka-Hennepin spokesman Jim Skelly says district officials have noted an uptick in self-injuries among students that might be related to the show.

