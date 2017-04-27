Sioux Falls Police Investigating Bank Robbery At Voyage Federal Credit Union

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Police are investigating a report of a robbery at 124 S. Kiwanis Ave. near 12th St. at the Voyage Federal Credit Union.

At around 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, a man walked into the bank, approached a female clerk and said he had a weapon and wanted cash. The suspect did get away with over $1,000. There were several employees present. Police say the witnesses said that they never actually saw the weapon. Police say the suspect was in and out in a matter of seconds.

Police say according to the surveillance video and witness interviews, the suspect left on foot and headed east. The suspect is described as a five feet, 10 inches tall with a thin build. He was wearing a black trench coat with a hood up and bandana covering his face. Police say the suspect appears to be in his 20’s. The race of the man hasn’t been determined by police.

Police ask anyone with information about the suspect to call police or Crime Stoppers. (605-367-7007)

The Sioux Falls Crime Lab is currently collecting fingerprints at the scene. The FBI is handling the investigation with help from Sioux Falls Police.