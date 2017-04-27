Taco John’s Serving Up Spice With New Pork Carnitas Taco Quesadilla

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Taco John’s is serving up spice with their limited-time Pork Carnitas Quesadilla Taco.

Chris Carroll from Taco John’s says they’re really excited to roll out their new taco. It features their new Pork Carnitas, roasted tomatillo salsa and fresh Pico de Gallo. All of the ingredients are inside their corn tortillas layered with three-blend cheese.

The Pork Carnitas Quesadilla Taco is available at Taco John’s until June 4. Watch the video above to see Carroll put together the finished product!

