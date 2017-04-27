Scoreboard Thursday, April 27th
Scoreboard Thursday, April 27th
Scoreboard Thursday, April 27th
College Baseball
Augustana 5, USF 3
USF 4, Augustana 3 *Matt Minnick grand slam
Northern 4, MN-Crookston 3 *Jack Schmidt 3-run HR
Northern 10, MN-Crookston 5 *Lorenz 3 RBI’s, Sullwold HR
College Softball
Augustana 12, USF 4 *Pickett HR-4 RBI’s/Melsted 500th win
Augustana 7, USF 1 *Peterson 2nd HR of day
SMSU 2, Wayne State 0
SMSU 5, Wayne State 1
Morningside 10, DWU 3
Morningside 3, DWU 0
Minot State 6, Northern 2
Northern 5, Minota State 4 *Jamie Fisher walkoff/3 hits
South Dakota 13, Creighton 10 *Emily Winckler grand slam