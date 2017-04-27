Scoreboard Thursday, April 27th

Mark Ovenden
College Baseball

Augustana 5, USF 3

USF 4,  Augustana 3 *Matt Minnick grand slam

Northern 4, MN-Crookston 3 *Jack Schmidt 3-run HR

Northern 10, MN-Crookston 5 *Lorenz 3 RBI’s, Sullwold HR

College Softball

Augustana 12, USF 4 *Pickett HR-4 RBI’s/Melsted 500th win

Augustana 7, USF 1 *Peterson 2nd HR of day

SMSU 2, Wayne State 0

SMSU 5, Wayne State 1

Morningside 10, DWU 3

Morningside 3, DWU 0

Minot State 6, Northern 2

Northern 5, Minota State 4 *Jamie Fisher walkoff/3 hits

South Dakota 13, Creighton 10 *Emily Winckler grand slam

