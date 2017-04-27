Two Lennox Residents Dead After Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash

DAVIS, S.D. – The South Dakota Highway Patrol says two Lennox, residents have died from injuries they suffered in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Sunday afternoon east of Davis.

Delmar Kuper, 89, was driving a 2003 Chrysler Town and Country van southbound on 466th Avenue. The van stopped at the U.S. Highway 18 intersection and then proceeded into intersection where it collided with a 2002 Ford F150 picking going west on U.S. Highway 18.

Kuper and his passenger, Viola Kuper, 81, were both injured and transported to a Sioux Falls hospital. Both died Monday.

The second driver, Hunter Chalmers, 21 of Lake Andes, was not injured. All three people were wearing seatbelts.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Other agencies on scene were the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Lennox Fire and Rescue, Lennox Ambulance and Sanford Trauma.