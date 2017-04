Augie’s Bats Booming Against Wayne State

The Augustana baseball team erupted for 19 runs in the first game of a doubleheader and beat Wayne State 19-3. Trent Herman blasted a 3-run HR and he was one of a trio of Vikings to have 4 RBI’s in the game as Lucas Barry and Tyler Field also had big days at the plate. It was more than enough support for Jacob Blank who improved to 10-0 for the season.