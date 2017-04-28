Deadly End To Rapid City Standoff

RAPID CITY, S.D.- A four-hour standoff between a man and police in Rapid City came to a deadly end on Thursday afternoon.

The Rapid City-Pennington County Special Response Team used lethal force on the man they say threatened an officer with a pistol at the Harmony Heights Apartment Complex. Police were called for to a welfare check around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday and quickly determined it was a dangerous situation.

Police say they fired at the man when they saw him aim his gun at police through his window.

According to an NBC affiliate in Rapid City, dozens of armed officers surrounded the apartment as negotiators tried communicating with the man. Shortly after 5:10 p.m., five shots were fired and an ambulance arrived shortly after.

Police called for backup from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. They brought a special response team and an armored police vehicles.