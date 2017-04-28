Minnehaha Co. Sheriff Investigating Bizarre Case of Stolen Horse Tails

MINNEHAHA CO., S.D.- The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in a bizarre case, one they’ve never dealt with before.

Someone cut all the hair off of two horses’ tails near Garretson.

Investigators say the hair is valued at nearly $1,500 dollars.

“I think it’s a pretty random act, like I said I’ve been doing this for 14 years and I’ve never come across a case or heard anything about this,” said Sergeant Josh Phillips.

Along with who cut the hair off two horses earlier this week, investigators are trying to figure out why.

“So we don’t at this time really have any suspects, the victim doesn’t have any information on possibly who did this but in our research we found that some of the horse hair can be used for arts and crafts, beads, bracelets and other things like that,” said Sgt. Phillips.

For the last 25 years Cherie Ramsdell of Mitchell has been using horse hair in her pottery.

“As far as I know, I’m probably the only person, if not one of the few people i know that does turquoise inlay into horse hair pottery.”

Ramsdell says the art is based on the ancient Apache tradition of burning the hair into the clay to honor the fallen war horse.

She fell in love with the art form during a trip to New Mexico, and has created her own unique style of working the hair into clay.

“You almost paint with the horsehair on the clay and it burns into and leaves a pattern,” she says.

With four horses of her own, Ramsdell has an unlimited supply of horse hair to complete her art. She also does custom pieces for other horse owners.

But she says stealing hair from someone else’s horse is sticking your nose where it doesn’t belong.

“I was angry, and extremely appalled, because in the horse world, you don’t touch other people’s horses. I mean, that’s taboo!” she said.

Sergeant Phillips says while Minnehaha County has never seen a case like this before, there have been similar cases in Rapid City and in Wyoming.