Scoreboard Friday, April 28th

Mark Ovenden
NAHL Playoffs

MN Wilderness 3, Aberdeen Wings 1 *3rd period

American League

Royals 3, Twins 2 *6th inning

College Baseball

Augustana 19, Wayne State 3 *Herman HR-4 RBI’s

Augustana 18, Wayne State 6 *Ashland HR, 6 RBI’s (16 for season-AU record)

NDSU 3, SDSU 0

Concordia-SP 11, USF 3

Concordia-SP 3, USF 2

Presentation 17, Dakota State 1

Presentation 6, Dakota State 3

Bemidji State 5, SMSU 1

Bemidji State 14, SMSU 5

Concordia 9, DWU 0

DWU vs. Concordia

Mount Marty vs. Dordt

Mount Marty vs. Dordt

College Softball

South Dakota 7, Fort Wayne 0 *Cue 4th shutout

Augustana 6, MN-Duluth 1 *Peterson, Pickett, Kennedy HR’s

MN-Duluth 8, Augustana 6 Peterson 2-run HR

MN-Crookston 5, USF 2

USF 9, MN-Crookston 0 *Hoshaw shutout

Women’s Tennis

Summit League Semifinals

South Dakota 4, Oral Roberts 1

Boys Tennis

Lincoln 9, Washington 0

H.S. Track

Metro Conference

Boys

1st-Lincoln                   126

2nd-Brandon Valley  106

3rd-Roosevelt               57

4th-Washington           53

5th-O’Gorman              50

Girls

1st-Lincoln                   140

2nd-Brandon Valley   128

3rd-O’Gorman               57

4th-Washington            37

5th-Roosevelt                32

 

