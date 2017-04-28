Scoreboard Friday, April 28th
NAHL Playoffs
MN Wilderness 3, Aberdeen Wings 1 *3rd period
American League
Royals 3, Twins 2 *6th inning
College Baseball
Augustana 19, Wayne State 3 *Herman HR-4 RBI’s
Augustana 18, Wayne State 6 *Ashland HR, 6 RBI’s (16 for season-AU record)
NDSU 3, SDSU 0
Concordia-SP 11, USF 3
Concordia-SP 3, USF 2
Presentation 17, Dakota State 1
Presentation 6, Dakota State 3
Bemidji State 5, SMSU 1
Bemidji State 14, SMSU 5
Concordia 9, DWU 0
DWU vs. Concordia
Mount Marty vs. Dordt
Mount Marty vs. Dordt
College Softball
South Dakota 7, Fort Wayne 0 *Cue 4th shutout
Augustana 6, MN-Duluth 1 *Peterson, Pickett, Kennedy HR’s
MN-Duluth 8, Augustana 6 Peterson 2-run HR
MN-Crookston 5, USF 2
USF 9, MN-Crookston 0 *Hoshaw shutout
Women’s Tennis
Summit League Semifinals
South Dakota 4, Oral Roberts 1
Boys Tennis
Lincoln 9, Washington 0
H.S. Track
Metro Conference
Boys
1st-Lincoln 126
2nd-Brandon Valley 106
3rd-Roosevelt 57
4th-Washington 53
5th-O’Gorman 50
Girls
1st-Lincoln 140
2nd-Brandon Valley 128
3rd-O’Gorman 57
4th-Washington 37
5th-Roosevelt 32