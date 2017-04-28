Severe Weather Awareness Week: Lightning

Not Lightening... Unless You Want To Enlighten Someone

Lightning, Michael Rydland

Severe weather season is upon us and this week is Severe Weather Awareness Week across South Dakota. Each day this week we tackled a different severe weather topic leading to our final day today. Monday, Brandon took a look at the difference between a watch and a warning. On Tuesday, I explained what goes into a severe thunderstorm and what the criteria is to be considered “severe.” Wednesday Brandon discussed tornadoes and the danger they pose, while Thursday, Kole broke down flooding and the impact it has on us. Click the links to learn more about those stories. The next topic is more flashy… more deadly and spelt without an E, it’s lightning.

Remember S.L.I.M.? The acronym we came up with to quickly remember how thunderstorms are made? Shear, Instability, Lift & Moisture. Those are the ingredients to create a thunderstorm which produces lightning. But, how exactly does a storm create lightning?

Thunderstorm in Sioux Falls, Brent McCown

As a thunderstorm is developing, air is rapidly rising in the updraft and falling in the downdraft. Like moving your feet quickly on carpet on a dry day, that moving air is causing friction and is building up a static charge, with the top of the cloud becoming positively charged. While some of that air is acting like insulation, sometimes the built up charge becomes too great and has to be released. Most of the time the charge is released between positive and negative charges within the cloud, that’s called intra-cloud lightning. Another type of lightning, called cloud to cloud (CC), is lightning that travels from one cloud to another. The third and final type of lightning is the kind that we are most familiar with: cloud to ground (CG).

As stated above, the top of the cloud is positively charged, which causes the bottom of the cloud to become negatively charged. When that negative charge has built up, it needs to be released. A stepped leader is sent out by the negative charge, it’s invisible and looks like steps leading down to the ground. As it gets closer to the ground, a positive charge reaches up from the ground to meet the negative charge. When the two meet, that’s when you see the flash of lightning!

The Charges in A Thunderstorm via Encyclopedia Britannica

Believe it or not, that bolt is only about 2 inches in diameter and only lasts about half a second. A lightning bolt technically does not have a temperature as it is the movement of electrical charges. HOWEVER, it heats up the air around it up to 50,000°F which is five times hotter than the sun! Annually lightning kills around 30 people per year (10 year average from 2007 to 2016), but in 2016 that number was 38. The good news is that so far in 2017 there has yet to be a death due to lightning.

Lightning Striking A Telephone Wire

We’ve all heard the myth, “lightning never strikes the same place twice” but that isn’t true. In fact, the Empire State Building is struck around 23 times every year. Lightning seeks out height, pointy shapes, and isolation, so the best place to be during a thunderstorm is inside away from windows. But if you can’t get indoors, a car is another good place to seek shelter. The myth is that the rubber wheels protect you but it’s actually the metal! When your car is struck, the electricity travels in the metal which then guides the electricity into the ground. If you can’t get into a car or under a shelter like a picnic shelter, meteorologists recommend to tuck your head between your knees and try to minimize your height and surface area. And, of course, do not be anywhere near water as it’s an excellent conductor.

“Baseball Catchers” Pose

Even if the storm has passed, that doesn’t mean the threat for lightning is over. Lightning can strike up to 10 miles away from the center of the storm, which is called a “bolt from the blue.” Even if a storm isn’t severe it can still be deadly and any time you can hear thunder you have the potential to be struck, so remember “When thunder roars, go indoors!”

Blaise Keller

Meteorologist