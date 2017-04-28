Surveillance Footage Released In Sioux Falls Bank Robbery

Monica Albers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Sioux Falls Police released surveillance video Friday from a robbery at Voyage Federal Credit Union that took place late Thursday morning.

Police say the robbery happened just after 11:30 a.m. at the bank on 10th Street and Kiwanis Avenue in Sioux Falls.

Footage shows the suspect entering the bank, where police say he told the clerk he had a weapon and wanted cash. They say the man didn’t actually display a weapon during the incident, and that no one was injured. He reportedly left seconds after entering the business with over $1,000 in cash.

FBI and Sioux Falls Police are investigating.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

 

 

