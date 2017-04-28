White Win In OT Of USF Spring Game

Garrow scores only TD in OT as White beats Purple in USF spring game

SIOUX FALLS – Noah Butler hit A.J. Garrow with a 16-yard touchdown pass to lead the White Team to a 9-6 victory over the Black Team at the University of Sioux Falls Football Spring Game.

USF, the defending NSIC champions, return 11 starters and 37 starters from the 12-1 team a year ago. On the final of 15 practices before a decent crowd of alumni and supporters on a cool spring evening, first-year USF head coach Jon Anderson was pleased with the progress of his team.

“We played hard all night on both sides and had a lot of fun,” said Anderson. “I believed we accomplished a lot of goals tonight and we will continue to work hard in preparing and building for the fall. Those guys really competed out there tonight,” added Anderson, whose team will open on the road with Minnesota-Duluth on Thursday, August 31.

Garrow, a redshirt sophomore wide receiver from Brandon, S.D., has come up big in two spring games in succession. After catching the game-winner tonight, he has four touchdown receptions in the two springs he has played for the Cougars. Butler, a redshirt sophomore quarterback, completed 9-of-13 passes for 73 yards to lead the White Team offense that produced 146 yards, including 73 yards rushing and 76 yards through the air. All-American running back Max Mickey, who only played in only a few series, gained 18 yards on seven carries. Colton Myles led the White Team in rushing with 11 carries for 43 yards. Redshirt freshman Jett Thune also played at quarterback for USF, ripping off runs of 12 yards and eight yards and also completing a pass on the night.

The Black Team was led by senior quarterback Matthew Young, who was 7-of-10 for 64 yards. Backup quarterback Mitchell Martin was 3-of-8 for 26 yards. Mason Schroyer led the Black Team with four carries for 21 yards. In total, the Black Team had 127 yards, including 90 yards through the air.

The White Team opened the scoring on a 24-yard field goal by Stuart Vanden Huevel, who served as a kicker for both team. The score was set up on a 14-yard pass from Butler to all-league tight end Nicholas Stanke inside the five yard line.

The Black Team countered with a 22-yard field goal from Vanden Huevel after Rayveonte Bright picked off a pass. After Schroyer had two carries for 18 yards, they settled for the field goal.

In a game that included approximately 30 plays in two halves, the game went to overtime. After Clint Sigg had two receptions for 16 yards, both from Martin, the Black Team took a 9-6 lead. Then, Butler found Garrow to give the White Team the victory.

Defensively, Brandon Grantham, Tucker Stout, Steven McKee had four tackles each with McKee recording two sacks for the White Team. The Black Team was led by Trevor Coleman, who had five tackles, a tackle for loss and sack.

White 9 Black 6

White – Stu Vanden Huevel 24 yard field goal, 3-0

Black – Stu Vanden Huevel 22-yard field goal, 3-3

Overtime

Black – Stu Vanden Huevel 24-yard field goal, 6-3

White – Noah Butler 16-yard pass to A.J. Garrow, 9-6