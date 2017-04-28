Wings Rally To Beat Wilderness in 2 OT’s

Aberdeen takes home ice advantage in NAHL playoffs

CLOQUET, MN… The Aberdeen Wings fell behind 3-0 in game one of the Central Division finals in the NAHL playoffs Friday night near Duluth. The Minnesota Wilderness scored the first thee goals of the game. Carter Roo scored in the final seconds of the 2nd period and goals by Kevin Fitzgerald and Colin Raver tied the game and sent it to overtime. And double overtime! And with less than 2:00 left in the 5th period, Logan Jenuwine lit the lamp for an incredible 4-3 win after trailing 3-0 on the road. Game 2 is Saturday night in the best of 5 series and the Wings return home to The Odde next Friday and Saturday knowing they could potentially win the series at home.