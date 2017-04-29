Benefit Held for Alicia Jumping Eagle’s Children

BRANDON, S.D. – Earlier this month, a Sioux Falls woman was found stabbed to death in a central Sioux Falls apartment complex.

Her husband, Irving Jumping Eagle, was charged in her death.

Today, friends and family of Alicia Jumping Eagle gathered to support the two children she left behind at the Double D Saloon in Brandon, where she worked.

Organizers of the event say all the donations and proceeds will go towards a trust fund for Jumping Eagle’s two sons. One is 9, and the other is 2.

Organizers say so far they have raised $500. The event had a free will donation as well as a silent auction with many donated items from local businesses.

Her family says they are still in mourning and appreciate the support they are receiving from the community.

“It’s amazing, Alicia was an amazing person and the boys have lost a lot. They are going to be able to grow up and know that all these people loved her and we are going to be able to remind them, who Freddie is and what everybody did for them, “says Jumping Eagle’s sister Katie Lovstad.

“I’m surprised that so many people came to celebrate and care for what happened. I’m going to miss my mom so much and a whole bunch of other people will too, “says Jumping Eagle’s 9-year-old son Carter Warren.

Jumping Eagle’s 9-year-old son lives with his dad and the two-year-old is with her brother.