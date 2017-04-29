Coo Sweep Bemidji In Final Home Doubleheader

USF Wins 3-0 And 6-4

SIOUX FALLS – With two thrilling victories, University of Sioux Falls Softball swept Bemidji State and to clinch a spot in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Tournament on Saturday afternoon. The Cougars (29-26, 16-14 NSIC) rode a three-hit complete game shutout by Kerrigan Hoshaw for a 3-0 victory in game one. Kenna Heath proved to be the hero in game two, connecting on a two-run double to complete USF’s comeback in a 6-4 win.

Currently in eighth place with a 16-14 record after completing their NSIC schedule, USF holds a four-game lead over the 11th-place team and the top 10 teams earn a bid to the NSIC Tournament, held in Sioux Falls on May 4-6. The official bracket will be released by the conference upon the conclusion of the final NSIC games on Sunday, April 20.

Sioux Falls 3, Bemidji State 0

In a pitcher’s duel that featured USF’s Kerrigan Hoshaw and Bemidji State’s Jessica Yost, Hoshaw came out on top with the Sioux Falls offense scoring three unearned runs in the 3-0 win. Hoshaw improved to 13-10 on the season while Francesca Mickelson logged the lone RBI of the game.

Hoshaw and Yost traded scoreless frames to open the game, keeping the game scoreless through the top of the fourth as Hoshaw allowed just two hits over the first four innings. Looking to break through after recording one hit in the first three innings, USF manufactured three runs with just two hits in the fourth.

A throwing error by the BSU catcher gave the Cougars the opportunity and some savvy baserunning fueled USF’s three runs. Mickelson drove in the first run on a fielder’s choice and Miranda White scored on a double steal, sneaking in under the tag at home plate for the second run. After a single by Emily Hove, Mickelson scored on a wild pitch for the final tally.

USF went hitless for the remainder game, but insurance runs weren’t needed with Hoshaw tossing three more shutout frames, allowing just one more hit in the process.

Sioux Falls 6, Bemidji State 4

Kenna Heath’s two-run double completed USF’s comeback, erasing a three-run deficit to complete the sweep of Bemidji State with a 6-4 victory. Breanna Black came on in relief and earned her sixth win of the season for the Cougars while Heath’s two RBI were a team-high and Emma Schifferle and Emily Hove each recorded two hits.

Sioux Falls was first to strike, taking a 1-0 lead after Schifferle and Sydney Nieveen both doubled for their first run in the third inning. Bemidji State responded with small ball in the top of the fourth, tallying five hits, three staying in the infield, and capitalizing on two Cougar errors for a four-run inning.

USF began to chip away at their 4-1 deficit, scoring a run in the bottom of the fourth on Hove’s RBI double. Black came on for game-one winner Kerrigan Hoshaw in the fifth inning and threw three shutout innings, allowing the Cougars to take the lead in the sixth.

Three of the first four USF batters reached and the first scored on an RBI groundout from Black. The Bemidji State lead trimmed to one run, Heath stepped to the plate as a pinch hitter and doubled off the right center wall, scoring two more to put USF up one run. Adding an insurance run, Schifferle drove in her teammate with a single through the right side.

With a two-run cushion, Black tossed her third shutout frame, but not without the help of her standout defense. Lindsey Mossman recorded the final two outs with a double play, the third of day for the Cougars, including the two that Hove and Brittany Hoffman orchestrated up the middle.