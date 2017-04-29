Coyotes Split Home Finale With Fort Wayne

USD Wins Final Game 7-2 After Dropping Opener 6-5

VERMILLION, S.D.—South Dakota rebounded from a 6-5 slip in game one to earn a 7-2 victory in the final game of a three-game series against Fort Wayne Saturday at Nygaard Field.

The win gives the Coyotes (20-27, 10-8 Summit) their third straight series victory in conference play. South Dakota played its final home games of the regular season while wrapping up its Summit League slate. The Coyotes will conclude the regular season at a tournament hosted by Colorado State next weekend before competing in the Summit League Tournament May 10-13 in Fargo, N.D.

South Dakota senior pitcher Rachel Cue took a no-hitter into the fifth inning for the second day in a row en route to the series-clinching victory in Saturday’s nightcap. In two complete-game performances against Fort Wayne (11-34, 3-9), Cue allowed two runs on eight hits and struck out nine against one walk. She won her sixth straight decision and stands with the most wins in Summit play with seven. She also tied recent alumna Madison Frain for the third-most wins in program history with 41.

Like Friday’s game one, South Dakota spotted Cue five runs in the first inning. The Coyotes batted around and got five of their nine hits in the frame. Emily Winckler capped the scoring with an RBI double to left center. She doubled again in the third to push the lead to 7-0, and doubled for a third time in the sixth. Winckler is the third Coyote since 2004 to register three doubles in one game.

Fort Wayne center fielder Caitlyn DeLong broke up Cue’s no hitter with one out in the fifth and scored one batter later on a double by Taylor Bolyard. Maira Palmegiani’s sacrifice fly in the sixth cut the lead to 7-2. Cue pitched a perfect seventh to secure the win.

The Coyotes were their own worst enemy in game one. After scoring four runs in the bottom of the second, a dropped foul ball that would have ended the top of the third instead gave the Mastodons an opening. Palmegiani capitalized one batter later with a grand slam home run that tied the game at 4-4. It was the second homer of the year for Palmegiani and her only hit of the series.

Taylor Steinfeldt, who singled in two runs in the second inning, dropped a solo shot bomb in the fourth to put South Dakota back in front 5-4. It was the third round-tripper for Steinfeldt who was 3-for-5 during the twin bill.

Two more errors in the fifth took the lead away. The second came on a base hit by Brooke Imel that got threw the legs of the outfielder, allowing the tying-run to score and placing Imel on third. Palmegiani’s sacrifice fly scored Imel with what proved to be the winning run.

Fort Wayne starter Darby Shaw (4-3) settled down after the four-run second inning and allowed three hits the rest of the way. She walked the bases loaded with two outs in the sixth, but got Winckler to ground out to short. She gave up a two-out double to Jessica Rogers in the seventh, but got Erica Limon to ground to short for the final out of the game. South Dakota was 1-for-8 against Shaw with runners in scoring position.

It was the final home games for Cue and fellow seniors Shelby Keil and Kayla Fields. The trio was honored on the field following the doubleheader. South Dakota’s senior class has posted 92 wins in their four seasons, and finished with a 25-13 record at Nygaard Field.