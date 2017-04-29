Fresh Faces Wrap Up Augustana Spring Football

Vikings Open 2017 Season September 2nd At Home Against Moorhead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Augustana University football concluded its 2017 spring season on Saturday morning hosting its annual spring scrimmage at Kirkeby-Over Stadium. The scrimmage marked the 15th practice session of the spring season for the Vikings.

Augustana head coach Jerry Olszewski announced the 2017 team captains during the midway point of the scrimmage. Olszewski announced Sam Lee (Blue Earth, Minnesota), Nate Merriman (Niwot, Colorado), Chase Marso (Brandon, South Dakota), Trevor Naasz (Sioux Falls), John Waters (Clear Lake, Iowa) and Kirby Hora (Sioux Falls) as selected by the coaching staff.

The defense edged the offense by a score of 28-26. Saturday’s scrimmage included various segments of thud periods and live tackling periods between the offensive and defensive units. The offense earned one point for a first down, three points for a field goal and six points for a touchdown. The defense earned two points for a defensive stop, three points for a three-and-out series and six points for a turnover.

The offense jumped out to a 10-0 lead after moving the ball early during the first live period, ending with a 20-yard touchdown pass from Chase Marso to Nickel Meyers. The defense picked up the pressure getting a three-and-out, ending with a sack to get within two at 12-10.

Montrell Moore picked up a 15-yard reception to make it 14-12 but the defense was able to tie things up at 14 at the end of the first live session.

With the offense starting at the 50-yard line, Marso hit Meyers again for a 16-yard completion but the defense came up big with a fumble recovery by Kyle Kettler that gave the defense a 20-14 lead.

Chet Peerenboom caught a 19-yard pass on third and 20 and the offense converted on fourth and short to make the score 20-16. The offense continued to chip away with long carries from Rudy Sinflorant and Caden Quintanilla to make the score 22-18. Ryan Kretzschmar came up with a big tackle for loss on fourth down putting the defense up 24-18.

Ryan Rubley tossed a 45-yard pass to Brett Shepley and Jeff Glassburner nailed a 31-yard field goal making the score 24-22 in favor of the defense. Glassburner later hit a 42-yard field goal to make the score 28-24 but the defense went on to earn the 28-26 victory.

Augustana opens the 2017 season at home on Saturday, Sept. 2, hosting MSU Moorhead.