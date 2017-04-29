Jacks & Bison Split A Pair In Brookings

SDSU Falls 11-4 In First Game Before Winning Finale 2-1

BROOKINGS, S.D. — South Dakota State and North Dakota State split a college baseball doubleheader on Saturday afternoon in Brookings.

Powered by a Bennett Hostetler Grand Slam the Bison took the opening game of the day 11-4. Hostetler led NDSU with a 3-6 day at the plate and two runs scored to go along with his four RBI. Newt Johnson paced SDSU with a 3-4 day, two runs scored and two RBI.

SDSU took the finale 2-1 in a pitcher’s duel. Ethan Kenkel didn’t allow a run over 6 innings, giving up just two hits and striking out two to improve to 2-1 on the year. Chris Halbur struck out a man in the 7th and picked up his 10th save. Josh Kunzmann and Tony Kjolsing each had two hits for the Jacks.

