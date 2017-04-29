Marso Facing Difficult Choice Between Augie Football & Harvard Medical School

Deadline For Decision Tomorrow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Even as the Augustana Vikings wrapped up their spring football practice they aren’t sure if their starting quarterback, Chase Marso, will be back with them when they return for fall camp in August.

The Brandon Valley alum is set to finally take over at quarterback next season after sitting four years behind Trey Heid, and was actually named a captain for the upcoming season at today’s spring game.

However, Marso has been accepted into Harvard’s prestigious medical school. The catch is that the school has refused his request to defer enrollment until after the next football season.

The deadline for Chase to make his decision is tomorrow.