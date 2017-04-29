Philadelphia Eagles Draft Sioux Falls Native Nate Gerry

Washington High & Nebraska Alum Selected In 5th Round

SIOUX FALLS S.D. — Nate Gerry is a rare talent, easily one of the best high school athletes South Dakota has ever produced.

And today he reached rarified air for any Rushmore State native, hearing his name called in the NFL Draft.

Gerry will be flying with the Philadelphia Eagles after an impressive prep and college career. Philadelphia took the Sioux Falls native with in the 5th round of the 2017 NFL Draft with the 184th overall pick.

As a football player at Washington High School Nate starred on both sides of the ball, helping the Warriors to a 48-3 record and three state championships in his four year career. He was also one of the fastest track athletes in the state, winning three state titles and setting the 200 Meter Dash record with 21.52 seconds.

But football was always his true calling, and at Nebraska he was a hard hitting safety who almost immediately became a starter, racking up 273 tackles and picking off 13 passes in four years while earning several All-Conference and All-American honors.

Nate spent the weekend back home in Sioux Falls with his family and, while there were nerves, there was a lot to be thankful for.

Click on the video viewer to listen to Gerry react to being drafted!