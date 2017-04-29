Police Searching for Vehicle Involved in Multiple Hit and Runs

The hit and runs happened sometime around 7 p.m. Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Sioux Falls Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a vehicle they say was involved in several hit and runs bear the downtown area Saturday evening.

The crashes happened on Fairfax Avenue between 6th Street and 8th Street.

At least two vehicles sustained significant cosmetic damage and broken tail lights.

Police say the suspect vehicle is a dark gray truck with dealer plates.

It also has its front bumper hanging off.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department, or CrimeStoppers at 367-7000.