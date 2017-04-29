Scoreboard Saturday, April 29th
Scores for Saturday, April 29, 2017
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — SCOREBOARD FOR SATURDAY, APRIL 29TH, 2017!
MLB
Twins @ Kansas City (*Postponed)
IFL
Wichita Falls 44, Storm 36
NAHL
Central Division Finals-Game 2
Minnesota 3, Aberdeen Wings 2 (*Series Tied 1-1)
College Baseball
NDSU 11, SDSU 4
SDSU 2, NDSU 1
Wayne State 8, Augustana 2
Wayne State 4, Augustana 1
Sioux Falls 5, Concordia-St. Paul 3
Concordia-St. Paul 7, Sioux Falls 6
Bemidji State 7, SMSU 1
Bemidji State 7, SMSU 6
Winona State 9, Northern State 0
Northern State 12, Winona State 3
Concordia 6, Dakota Wesleyan 0
Dakota Wesleyan 6, Concordia 5
Morningside 10, Northwestern 3
Morningside 18, Northwestern 5
Presentation 25, Dakota State 10
Presentation 24, Dakota State 8
College Softball
Fort Wayne 6, USD 5
USD 7, Fort Wayne 2
NDSU 9, SDSU 3
NDSU 3, SDSU 1
Sioux Falls 3, Bemidji State 0
Sioux Falls 6, Bemidji State 4
Winona State 1, Northern State 0
Winona State 3, Northern State 1
SMSU 11, Crookston 0
SMSU 7, Crookston 4
Hastings 14, Northwestern 0
Hastings 9, Northwestern 8
Dordt 8, Concordia 6
Concordia 13, Dordt 2
Dakota Wesleyan 6, College of Saint Mary 1
Dakota Wesleyan 5, College of Saint Mary 4
Mayville State 4, Presentation 2
Mayville State 7, Presentation 4
Women’s College Tennis
Summit League Championship
Denver 4, USD 0
Morningside 9, Mount Marty 0
Men’s College Tennis
Morningside 9, Mount Marty 0
H.S. Track
Barker Relays
Boys’ Team Standings
1. Madison (138)
2. Webster (124)
3. West Central (115)
4. Menno (88)
5. Lake Preston (46)
Girls’ Team Standings
1. Madison (177)
2. West Central (142)
3. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton (70)
4. Webster (67)
5. Lake Preston (60)
H.S. Baseball
RC Stevens 3, Brookings 2
Brandon Valley 8, Aberdeen 2
Brookings 11, RC Stevens 1
Brandon Valley 9, Aberdeen 0
Roosevelt 7, Watertown 0
Roosevelt 10, Watertown 0
Parker 5, Wagner 0
Baltic 7, Canton 6
Parker 11, Wagner 0
Lennox 6, SF Christian 5