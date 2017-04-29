Storley & Other Locals Impress At Sioux Falls Fight Night

MMA Card Heavy On South Dakotans

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A fight card filled with locals didn’t disappoint the partisan crowd at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls Fight Night 1 on Saturday evening.

Among the most impressive fights of the night was Webster native Logan Storley. In his fifth professional fight, but first in more than a year after an injury, Storley need just 1:13 to knock out Andres Murray.

Click on the video viewer to watch highlights from Storley’s fight as well as Jordon Larson and Jeffrey Diaz!

