Wichita Falls Hands Storm First Loss

Sioux Falls Loses Road Game 44-36

WICHITA FALLS, TX — The second best team in the IFL show the top team they were more than capable of hanging with them.

Wichita Falls hand the Sioux Falls Storm their first loss of the 2017 season 44-36 on Saturday night in Wichita Falls, Texas.

The Storm fall to 8-1 with the defeat while the NightHawks improve to 8-2.

Wichita Falls’ Tyler Williams rushed 19 times for 52 yards and scored four touchdowns. Quarterback Charles McCullum went 23-34 for 174 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Storm quarterback Lorenzo Brown went 12-22 for 98 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Sioux Falls hosts Spokane next Saturday at 7:05 PM.

Click on the video viewer to watch tonight’s highlights!