Wings Rally Falls Short As Wilderness Take Game Two

Aberdeen Falls 3-2

CLOQUET, MN — For the second straight night the Aberdeen Wings rallied from a big deficit to tie the game.

This time they couldn’t complete the comeback.

After winning the first game of their Central Division NAHL Championship series 4-3 in double overtime last night, the Wings rallied from down two in game two but fell on a late Minnesota Wilderness goal 3-2 in Cloquet on Saturday night.

The series is now tied at 1-1. Game three will be on Friday night in Aberdeen at 7:15 PM.

