Wings Rally Falls Short As Wilderness Take Game Two

Aberdeen Falls 3-2
Zach Borg
Share This:

CLOQUET, MN  —  For the second straight night the Aberdeen Wings rallied from a big deficit to tie the game.

This time they couldn’t complete the comeback.

After winning the first game of their Central Division NAHL Championship series 4-3 in double overtime last night, the Wings rallied from down two in game two but fell on a late Minnesota Wilderness goal 3-2 in Cloquet on Saturday night.

The series is now tied at 1-1.  Game three will be on Friday night in Aberdeen at 7:15 PM.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Related Post

Blizzard Bring Series To Game Five
Wings Hit Road To Play Wilderness
Winning First Playoff Series Huge For Wings
Wilderness Freeze The Blizzard In Game 3

You Might Also Like