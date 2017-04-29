Wings Rally Falls Short As Wilderness Take Game Two
Aberdeen Falls 3-2
CLOQUET, MN — For the second straight night the Aberdeen Wings rallied from a big deficit to tie the game.
This time they couldn’t complete the comeback.
After winning the first game of their Central Division NAHL Championship series 4-3 in double overtime last night, the Wings rallied from down two in game two but fell on a late Minnesota Wilderness goal 3-2 in Cloquet on Saturday night.
The series is now tied at 1-1. Game three will be on Friday night in Aberdeen at 7:15 PM.
