Chase Marso Choosing Between Two Dreams

Harvard Medical School Would Mean End Of His Football Career

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Chase Marso’s career at Augustana has been marked by difficult choices.

“The things that I dreamed about happening on the field coming out of high school haven’t come to fruition in the first four years that I’ve been here.” Chase says.

Marso was primed to be a star. At Brandon Valley he threw for more than 5700 yards, 5th most in South Dakota history, and threw 64 touchdowns, tied for fourth.

But Chase has been relegated to backup for the last four years as Trey Heid became Augustana’s all time offensive leader.

“Trey Heid would never have been Trey Heid without Chase Marso, I can tell you that and so will Trey Heid tell you that. And with that said I think that his growth has also been obvious.” Augustana Head coach Jerry Olszewski says.

Marso easily could’ve have left and started elsewhere.

“But at the same time I wouldn’t trade the experiences that I’ve had here for anything. The relationships that I’ve had, yeah my role was a little bit different than I anticipated, but I’ve really embraced it and tried to be the best teammate I could be, be the best leader I could be from the sideline.” Marso says.

And now, as he is finally set to become the Vikings starting quarterback in his last season, another choice.

Chase has been accepted into Harvard’s prestigious medical school. Despite requests, Harvard will not defer his enrollment to allow him to play his senior year.

“I’m blessed to be in this situation to have two great opportunities and to really be in a win-win situation. But it’s certainly been a tough decision.” Chase says.

Whatever decision he makes, the Vikings will be just as confident in it as they are when he’s under center.

“Same way that (I treat) every recruit that walks into my office, you love them. Unconditionally and you support their decisions. Period. I love Chase Marso for who he is, not just what he is.” Olszewski says.