Officials Investigating Cause Of Saturday Business Fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Saturday around midnight, Sioux Falls Fire and Rescue responded to a structure fire at 1406 S. Minnesota Avenue.

People could see smoke and flames coming from the back of the business.

Upon arrival, fire crews were able put out the fire in 15 minutes.

The business suffered moderate smoke and fire damage throughout the building.

No injuries were reported.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded with 2 support vehicles, 5 fire trucks, and 23 firefighters.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.