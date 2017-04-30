Organization Brings Awareness to Sexual Violence

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- April is Sexual Violence Awareness month and a newly formed organization is hoping to bring more awareness to the issue.

MorningStar Incorporated is a nonprofit grass-roots organization formed by people who have either worked or volunteered in the field of domestic violence or sexual violence.

The organization hosted their first public event at the Downtown library this Sunday afternoon.

The event showcased two films one about consent the other, a documentary called “Audrie and Daisy” featuring two people who have experienced sexual violence.

Surveys were also available for attendees to fill out, for the group to get a gauge on the community’s awareness of the issue.

The organization says they want to educate people and start the conversation going about the issue.

“We believe that it is a people and a community issue. We want to get the community involved and educate the community on exactly what is going on and how to support survivors because more than likely they will go to someone that they know. A lot of people don’t know how to handle that type of situation and the first thing really to do is, to believe them and believe their story, “says MorningStar Inc. Co-Director Mark Stephenson.

The organization says they don’t just want people to talk about sexual violence during awareness month, but for it to be a continual, year-round conversation.

Warrior societies from Strong Heart, Kit Fox, Badger and White Paint came to support the group as well.

The nonprofit was first formed in October of 2015; they say they are always looking for the public’s ideas or anyone who wants to join.

For information, you can reach them on their Facebook page.