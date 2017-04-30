Pioneer Girl Project Announces More Laura Ingalls Wilder Books

Courtesy SD State Historical Society

PIERRE, S.D. — The latest Pioneer Girl Project publication, “Pioneer Girl Perspectives: Exploring Laura Ingalls Wilder,” was unveiled at the April 28-29 history conference of the South Dakota State Historical Society in Sioux Falls.

The book is a stand-alone sourcebook on Wilder’s successful career and work with Rose Wilder Lane. “Perspectives” will be available to the public on May 18 for $29.95.

“Perspectives” is a companion to a series the South Dakota Historical Society Press plans to release about Laura Ingalls Wilder. Two additional volumes dedicated to sharing her publishing journey are planned.

The second volume in the “Pioneer Girl” series, titled “Pioneer Girl: The Revised Texts,” is slated for publication in 2018. It will examine the edited typescripts that came after Wilder’s original, handwritten autobiography, constituting a rigorous study of Wilder’s daughter, Rose Wilder Lane, as an editor of these works.

The third volume, titled “Pioneer Girl: The Path into Fiction,” will showcase material that leads readers directly from Wilder’s “Pioneer Girl” texts featured in the first two volumes to the rough draft of “Little House in the Big Woods”—the book that launched Wilder’s Little House novels.

The Pioneer Girl Project is a research and publishing program of the South Dakota Historical Society Press that produced the national bestseller “Pioneer Girl: The Annotated Autobiography” by Wilder, edited by Pamela Smith Hill.

More information about the Pioneer Girl Project and its publications can be found at pioneergirlproject.org or by calling (605) 773-6009.