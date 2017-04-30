SDSU Falls In Series Finale Despite Outhitting NDSU

1-0 Defeat Seals NDSU Sweep

FARGO, N.D. – The Jackrabbit softball team outhit North Dakota State Sunday, but couldn’t capitalize on scoring chances in a 1-0 loss.

South Dakota State drops to 17-33 on the year and 4-11 in Summit League play.

Madison Hope (0-8) took the loss despite tossing six two-hit innings, allowing only four baserunners the entire contest. She retired the final nine batters faced in order.

Julia Andersen went 2 for 3 at the plate while Yanney Ponce tallied her fourth double of the season for a Jackrabbit team that outhit NDSU, 5-2.

SDSU put runners on in the first three innings, but fell short of taking an early lead before the Bison took advantage of a two-out RBI single to go ahead, 1-0.

The Jackrabbits’ best threat came in the fifth, when after a leadoff double by Ponce, McKone laid down a sacrifice that moved the SDSU shortstop to third with one gone. NDSU, however, got out of the jam with a groundball and line drive out down the right field line.

Abbey Murphy was hit by a pitch to open the seventh, but the late rally didn’t pan out as the Bison induced three fly balls to end the game.

Up Next

South Dakota State wraps up regular season play with a three-game set at home next weekend, May 6-7, against Western Illinois.