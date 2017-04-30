SF FIGHT NIGHT RECAP: Michaud Victory Punctuates Big Night

Several Locals Shine

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — With eight locals on the 11 fight card for the Legacy Fighting Alliance’s Sioux Falls Fight Night 1 there was sure to be plenty for the locals to cheer about.

And fan favorites like David Michaud, Sid Bice, Jordon Larson and Logan Storley delivered.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from last night’s locals. Complete results are below:

SIOUX FALLS FIGHT NIGHT 1 RESULTS

David Michaud def. Jake Lindsey by TKO (knee injury). Round 3, 1:14

Sid Bice def. Cody Land by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 29-27)

Vinicius Zani def. William Joplin by TKO (strikes). Round 3, 4:22

Jordon Larson def. Dakota Cochrane by disqualification (illegal knee). Round 2, 1:15

Logan Storley def. Andres Murray by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 1:13

Daniel Sarafian def. Austen Heidlage by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Deron Winn def. Deven Fisher by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 1:40

Tyler Ray def. Ben Simons by technical submission (guillotine choke). Round 1, 3:19

Cody Lincoln def. Derek Varin by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 2:55

Emeka Ifekandu def. Devin Turner by TKO (punches). Round 1, 1:34

Boimah Karmo def. Logan McPadden by TKO (strikes). Round 2, 4:56

Jeffrey Diaz def. Josh Krejci by unanimous decision (29-27, 29-28, 29-28) (a)