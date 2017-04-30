Storley Shakes Off Rust With Big Win At Sioux Falls Fight Night

Webster Native Had Been Out For A Year With Broken Hand
Zach Borg
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  One of the most impressive fights of the Legacy Fighting Alliance’s Sioux Falls Fight Night 1 was turned in by Webster’s Logan Storley.

As we showed you last night he needed just 1:13 to knock out Andres Murray.  Though Murray was a late addition to the card, this was still Storley first fight in a year after suffering a broken hand.  Not that you’d have known if you were watching him improve to 5-0 professionally.

