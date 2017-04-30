Two Sioux Falls Resident Get a Second Chance At Graduation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Two Sioux Falls residents had the opportunity to accomplish something today, which they never thought they’d get to do, walk across the stage and graduate.

They were among other 11 men and woman who graduated from their first year of ministry school from Church at the Gate.

“I’m never going to graduate the same time as my parents do, so I was like shocked, like Geesh that’s a coincidence or something, ‘says Chris Fetter as he laughs when he recalled the moment.

It’s not every day as a child that you can say, you and your mother will be graduating the same year, but for Chris Fetter, it’s a different story.

“First, my mom said, I’m going to class and I’m like what class are you going to mom? I’m like you go to work, church, and that’s all, “says Chris Fetter.

See this Sunday is like no other Sunday for Chris and his family. His mother Juanita graduates from ministry school, but the graduation is not only special for Chris but his mother as well.

“My high school years I wasn’t able to walk when I graduated, so it’s really special to me because it’s like God’s redeeming my graduation, “says Juanita Fetter.

A redemption that Chris says he will remember for a long time.

“It’s going to be something cool for my mom. I’m kind of excited I’m walking and my mom is walking the same year, so it’s pretty cool, “says Chris Fetter.

Although she will never get the real high school graduation walk she dreamed of, Juanita says this is as close as it will be.

“I know my milestone is not as big as my son that’s graduating high school this year, but it’s very special to me, “says Juanita Fetter.

And the graduation isn’t only special for the Fetter family, but also for Ivan Rutebuka.

“Every stage of my life, I have been kind of longing to have this great moment, “says Rutebuka.

The great moment to walk across the stage and graduate for the very first time is his 36 years of life

“It’s very very big to me, it’s bigger than actually what I would have had from my father, so this is awesome, I’m so happy, “says Rutebuka.

Both Ivan and Juanita say they hope their story can inspire others that it’s never too late.

“There’s hope, it’s never too far gone, “says Juanita Fetter.

Ivan, Juanita, and the other graduates received certificates for completing their first year of ministry school.

The church is offering a second class next year for them to continue their journey.