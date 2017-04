USD’s Graham Will Attend 49ers And Colts Mini-Camps

Coyote Defensive Back Gets Pro Look From Two Teams

VERMILLION, S.D. — Former Coyote Tyson Graham will get a shot at two NFL mini-camps.

The defensive back has been invited to attend mini-camps with the San Francisco 49ers and Indianapolis Colts in consecutive weeks. The defensive back finished with 131 tackles, four interceptions and three sacks in two years.