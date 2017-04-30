USF’s Papilion Invited To Detroit Lions Mini-Camp

Cougars All-Time Offensive Leader Will Get Pro Shot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Luke Papilion, who led the University of Sioux Falls Football Team to three straight postseason appearances, will receive an opportunity to keep alive his dream of playing in the NFL. Papilion has been invited to the Detroit Lions rookie mini camp on May 11. With the offer, USF’s career total offense record holder is motivated to take advantage of the opportunity.

“I am extremely excited for this opportunity with the Lions,” said Papilion, who has been training in Denver, Colo. “I feel grateful that the Lions are taking a chance on me. This just moves me one step closer to achieving my goals. I am ready to get to work (with the Lions),” he said.

Papilion, who was recently named one of 31 NSIC Honor Athletes, finished his career at USF’s all-time leader in passing and total offense. A two-time Harlon Hill candidate as the DII Player of the Year, Papilion was a four-year starter, who led USF to three straight postseason berths, including the program’s first two NCAA DII playoff berths. In his four seasons at USF, he led the football team to a 37-10 record, including 18-6 at Bob Young Field. In 2014, he was named MVP of the Mineral Water Bowl after USF’s 42-10 win over Central Oklahoma.

Papilion, who led the Cougars to a 2-2 record in postseason games, finished his career as the school’s total offense record with 12,489 yards. Named the NSIC Offensive Player of the Year in 2014, Papilion became just the second player in NSIC history and third in NCAA DII to finish with 9,000 (9,103) passing yards and 3,000 (3,383) rushing yards. He owns USF game records in total offense (509 vs. Winona State, 10//10/2015), passes attempted (51 vs. Henderson State, 11/21/15), career total offense (12,489), career passing yards (8,103), completions (713), pass attempts (1,228) and ranks second all-time with 77 passing TDs.

With 3,383 rushing yards, Papilion, a three-time All-NSIC selection, fourth team All American and all-region honoree, ranks fifth all-time at USF and first among quarterbacks. He finished his career second all-time at USF in TD passes with 77. In NSIC play only, he finished with 8,302 yards passing, eighth all-time in league play, and 3,137 yards rushing, 11th all-time in league play, in NSIC only games with his 11,333 total yards in league play is fifth all-time in NSIC history. Papilion ranks as the all-time leader in the NSIC in rushing yards by a quarterback and one of six who has had 2,000 yards rushing.

With 12, 100-yard rushing games, Papilion, who started his final 37 games of his career, owns the mark for the most rushing yards by a quarterback at USF and ranks tied for fifth all-time overall with Nephi Garcia, 2013-14. This past season, Papilion recorded five 100-yard rushing games (149, 101, 163, 122 104). Papilion also excelled in the classroom and in service. He was one of 165 student-athletes, one of two from the NSIC, named a nominee for the All State-AFCA Good Works Team.

During the summer of 2015, he worked at Northwestern Mutual and was selected one of the top 25 interns in the nation. He has volunteered for the Center for Active Generations as well as at the Banquet to help the needy. A volunteer for three years at USF’s Cougars Camps, he has assisted the Make-A-Wish organization to help raise funds. Papilion has also packaged food goods for delivery to need children oversees.