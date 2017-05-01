100+ Women Who Care Preparing For Next Big Move

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- The Sioux Falls chapter of 100+ Women Who Care is preparing to make their next contribution to a local non-profit. Their mission is simple: make the community a better place.

There are 100+ Women Who Care chapters across the country, raising thousands of dollars for local organizations by pledging their own money to give. Here’s a catch: they do it all within an hour, and choose the organization they’re donating to during that time.

Sondra Kimball, one of the organizers of the local 100+ Women chapter, says the national organization begin in Michigan in 2006 and has spread to over 300 local organizations around the country. In the Sioux Falls chapter, Kimball says about 150 to 175 women are members. The women only meet twice a year, on the first Sundays of May and October, to spend an hour together to donate.

Kimball says at the beginning of the hour, members will submit a local 501(c) non-profit into a drawing, and three of those will be randomly drawn from a hat. The women who selected those drawn organizations will then give a pitch to the group as to why they believe that organization should get the money. The women then take a vote, and the highest vote is chosen for donation. Each woman pledges to give $100 to the winning organization, but Kimball says anyone is free to come and donate; however, only members are allowed to submit an entry and vote.

100+ Women Who Care meet Sunday, May 7 at the Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Sioux Falls from 3:30 p.m. until 5 p.m. Non-members are welcome, and if you’d like to participate in submissions and voting you are able to sign up at the event.

For more information, click here or email 100womenwhocarefsd@gmail.com.