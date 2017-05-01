Augie Tennis Loses At Regional

DURANT, Okla. – The Augustana women’s tennis team saw its season come to an end Monday afternoon, falling to Southeastern Oklahoma State, 5-0, in Durant, Okla. The Vikings finish the season with a record of 16-6 (11-0 NSIC).

In doubles play, the Vikings dropped all three matches to the Savage Storm with two matches ending in tiebreakers.

At Nos. 1 and 2 doubles, Kornelia Staniszewska/Berkley Darr and Meredith Lawrence/Taylor Jackson fell in tiebreaker matches. Staniszewska and Darr fell to Alexsandra Reljic and Darioja Catipovic, 9-8 (7-3) at No. 1 doubles. At No. 2 doubles, Lawrence and Jackson dropped the match to Anna Buiukian and Samantha Coquinos, 9-8 (7-4).

At No. 3 doubles, Rebecca Falkner and Kaitlyn Motley fell short against Maria Martinez and Luisa Auffarth, 8-4.

In singles play, SEOSU took two matches to seal the 5-0 win against the Vikings. At No. 6 singles, Falkner fell to Auffarth in straight sets. At No. 2 singles, Darr dropped the match to Buiukian in straight sets.