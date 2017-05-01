Chase Marso Giving Up One Dream To Chase Another At Harvard Medical School

Karl's TV & Appliance Athlete Of The Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The big arm of Chase Marso saved Brandon Valley several times.

Yet it was a scary injury during that time which led him to thinking about a different kind of rescue.

“My junior year of high school with a blood clot in my shoulder through the basketball season that was really kind of the motive, the impetus for wanting to pursue a career as a physician.” Marso says.

So Chase came to Augustana with two dreams-playing quarterback and becoming a doctor.

“It’s bigger than just football. It always has been. He came to Augustana for all the right reasons. He knew he was going to be a doctor when he here out of high school, he had a 4.0.” Augustana Head Coach Jerry Olszewski says.

He had plenty of time to study, spending his first four years as backup, until this spring when his two dreams collided.

Marso finally was set to become Augie’s starter, but he’d also been accepted into Harvard Medical School.

With no deferment available, Marso could only choose one.

“It’s a very, very long process starting with that primary application that I submitted all the way back last August and through interviews and all those things. And Med School is very competitive and you don’t know what’s going to happen on a year to year basis. Just felt like this was the next step to pursue that next opportunity.” Chase says.

Though he’s giving up his childhood passion….

“There’s been so much more outside of the white lines that I’ve gained through this experience and I’ve really valued those experience outside of the white lines.” Marso says.

….he’s not giving up the family he became a part of at Augustana.

“Like I told him in my office, your legacy lives on regardless of what this decision is because he’s flat out a number one human being. And those kind of kids don’t happen all the time.” Olszewski says.

And now he’ll work toward another dream.

“A kid from Brandon, South Dakota heading out to Harvard Medical School is something that is taking a while to sink in. It’s a really cool opportunity.” Chase says.

One where the game is saving lives.