Chicago May Day Event Draws 20,000 Marchers

NEW YORK (AP) – A march toward downtown Chicago on May Day is taking up several city blocks, with organizers estimating an attendance of 20,000 people.

One of the participants is artist Brian Holmes, who says Monday’s demonstration is the latest step in fighting policies issued by President Donald Trump. Holmes says he has participated in several marches, including a rally Saturday to protest Trump’s agenda in rolling back environmental protections.

Many signs in the crowd call for an end to deportations. But advocates of several organizations are pushing for numerous causes, including workers’ rights, environmental justice and a higher minimum wage.

A handful of Trump supporters wearing baseball caps with his campaign slogan “Make America Great Again” are in attendance.