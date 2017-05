Gerry Excited To Be An Eagle

Nate Gerry is pumped to have been drafted by Philly

The Philadelphia Eagles drafted Sioux Falls native Nate Gerry in the 5th round of Saturday’s NFL draft. The former Washington high standout knows what it’s like to play in front of a passionate fan base after 4 years in Lincoln, NE as a Cornhusker. And he’s excited that could continue in his NFL career.