Hultgren Construction Hit With More OSHA Fines

More Than $100,000 For Two "Willful" Citations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Hultgren Construction the company involved in the fatal Copper Lounge building collapse last December faces two new citations from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

The company was handed down about a dozen serious violations last Monday.

“It’s absolutely unacceptable that a company would put their workers in harm’s way by not following OSHA standards and regulations, “says OSHA Spokesperson Allen Scott.

That’s what an OSHA spokesperson is saying after they fined the company Hultgren construction on Friday with what they are calling a “willful citation”.

“A willful citation is one that OSHA will issue to a company that has plain disregard for OSHA standards and regulation. It’s actually our highest type of citation, “says Scott.

OSHA claims Hultgren Construction knew of the violations and disregarded the safety of its workers.

OSHA says Hultgren employees were asked to remove two load bearing walls in the former copper lounge.

But they were not instructed on how to install a temporary shoring system to help support the building.

So, when the last segment of the load bearing wall was removed, it caused the building to collapse killing 24-yar-old Ethan McMahon.

The second willful citation was for not having an engineering survey done before starting demolition work.

OSHA says they conducted interviews with potential witnesses and had experts on the construction site who were able to come up with the final conclusion.

“OSHA takes this job very seriously and wants to ensure that they look very thoroughly at everything to make sure that they did a thorough investigation and we feel confident we did, “says Scott.

The family lawyer of Ethan McMahon issued a statement saying:

“The OSHA citations issued today confirm that this tragedy was entirely preventable and should have never happened. Ethan’s family and loved ones continue to grieve his loss”.

Hultgren Construction faces a prospered penalty of one hundred one thousand four hundred dollars for both citations.

Aaron Hultgren with Hultgren construction did issue a statement as well saying:

“Each step we take is with the utmost gravity and respect for everyone concerned. We at Hultgren Construction, remain committed to working through the process with OSHA and all other concerned parties.

The company has 15 days to contest the citations. If that happens, the case would go before an independent Occupational Safety Review board.