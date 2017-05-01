Inmate Crashes Out Of Iowa Jail In Stolen Transport Van

COUNCIL BLUFF, Iowa (AP) – An inmate who escaped from a western Iowa jail has been captured after crashing a stolen vehicle during a police chase in neighboring Nebraska.

Authorities have acknowledged that an inmate stole a transport van and crashed out of the Pottawattamie County Jail around 11 a.m. Monday.

Authorities say the van was abandoned a few blocks away, where the inmate either met an accomplice or carjacked someone’s car. He then drove over the Missouri River into Omaha, Nebraska.

It’s unclear whether the inmate was alone and still in the same vehicle when he crashed in Omaha to end the high-speed police chase.

Representatives for several police agencies involved have not returned calls from The Associated Press seeking details of the inmate’s escape or capture.