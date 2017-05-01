Lobbying By Hospitals, Doctors, Slows GOP Health Care Drive

WASHINGTON (AP) – “Obamacare” is showing surprising staying power, even with Republicans in control. Lobbying by doctors, hospitals and other health industry players may help explain it.

The health care industry and patient advocacy groups are trying to maintain health insurance gains under former President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act.

They bring a perspective to the debate that’s grounded in the impact in local communities on finances and well-being.

But also their professional associations are deep-pocketed campaign donors and major lobbying powers on Capitol Hill.

For the providers, the coverage gains and expanded benefits under the ACA translate to better chances of keeping patients healthy, and fewer unpaid bills. They say such tangible results outweigh the shortcomings of the Obama-era law, which extended coverage to millions previously uninsured but remains politically divisive.