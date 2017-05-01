May 1st Snow Totals

Blaise Keller
A low pressure system moved through the Northern Plains bringing with it, some heavy, wet, snow during the morning hours on May 1st. Here’s a blog of the latest snow totals but if you have one that you’d like to send us here how. Take a ruler, measure several different places (where you haven’t stepped of course) for an average, take a picture and send it to either our Facebook, Twitter or email at weather@kdlt.com. We’ll pass on that information to the appropriate National Weather Service office.

Snow Totals:
6.7″ – 2 N Chester
6.5″ – Marshall, MN
5.2″ – Marion
5.2″ – Lake Wilson
5.0″ – .04 ESE Marion
4.9″ – 2 NE Crooks
4.9″ – 4.1 NW Renner
4.5″ – 4 W Tripp
4.5″ – 4 N Currie, MN
4.5″ – Bridgewater
4.0″ – 5.8 NW Montrose
3.8″ – Tyndall
3.5 – 7.5 N Aurora
3.5″ – 1 NNW Pipestone
3.5″ – Sioux Falls, Joe Foss Airport
3.0″ – 0.6 SSW Clear Lake
3.0″ – 4 ENE Tea
3.0″ – 2.2 SSE Astoria
2.5″ – 4 ENE Salem
2.5″ – Gary
2.3″ – Flandreau
2.0″ – 2 NE Worthington
1.8″ – Minneota
1.6″ – 1 S Watertown
1.5″ – Sheldon
1.5″ – 1 E Yankton
1.5″ – Madison
1.5″ – 1.4 SE Vermillion
1.3″ – 2.7 E Watertown
1.3″ – 2 NNE Lakefield
1.2″ – Howard
1.0″ – 1 NNW Newcastle
1.0″ – Milbank
1.0″ – 1 NW Canton
0.7″ – 1 NNW Sibley
0.5″ – 1.0 S Brookings
0.5″ – Viborg
0.3″ – 4 SSW Pickstown
0.2″ – Orange City
0.2″ – 4 NW Okoboji
T” – 6.4 N Alexandria

