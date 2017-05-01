May 1st Snow Totals

A low pressure system moved through the Northern Plains bringing with it, some heavy, wet, snow during the morning hours on May 1st. Here’s a blog of the latest snow totals but if you have one that you’d like to send us here how. Take a ruler, measure several different places (where you haven’t stepped of course) for an average, take a picture and send it to either our Facebook, Twitter or email at weather@kdlt.com. We’ll pass on that information to the appropriate National Weather Service office.

Snow Totals:

6.7″ – 2 N Chester

6.5″ – Marshall, MN

5.2″ – Marion

5.2″ – Lake Wilson

5.0″ – .04 ESE Marion

4.9″ – 2 NE Crooks

4.9″ – 4.1 NW Renner

4.5″ – 4 W Tripp

4.5″ – 4 N Currie, MN

4.5″ – Bridgewater

4.0″ – 5.8 NW Montrose

3.8″ – Tyndall

3.5 – 7.5 N Aurora

3.5″ – 1 NNW Pipestone

3.5″ – Sioux Falls, Joe Foss Airport

3.0″ – 0.6 SSW Clear Lake

3.0″ – 4 ENE Tea

3.0″ – 2.2 SSE Astoria

2.5″ – 4 ENE Salem

2.5″ – Gary

2.3″ – Flandreau

2.0″ – 2 NE Worthington

1.8″ – Minneota

1.6″ – 1 S Watertown

1.5″ – Sheldon

1.5″ – 1 E Yankton

1.5″ – Madison

1.5″ – 1.4 SE Vermillion

1.3″ – 2.7 E Watertown

1.3″ – 2 NNE Lakefield

1.2″ – Howard

1.0″ – 1 NNW Newcastle

1.0″ – Milbank

1.0″ – 1 NW Canton

0.7″ – 1 NNW Sibley

0.5″ – 1.0 S Brookings

0.5″ – Viborg

0.3″ – 4 SSW Pickstown

0.2″ – Orange City

0.2″ – 4 NW Okoboji

T” – 6.4 N Alexandria