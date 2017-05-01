More Citations For Construction Company In Connection With Building Collapse

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Sioux Falls business has received a second set of citations from OSHA in connection with the Copper Lounge building collapse that killed one person in December 2016.

The U.S. Department of Labor says in the citations that Hultgren Construction LLC committed two willful citations with proposed penalties of $101,400. The citations state that at times prior to December 2, 2016, Hultgren did not instruct their employees about the dangers of the work site at the Copper Lounge building.

OSHA alleges that Hultgren Construction employees were not instructed on how to properly install a temporary shoring system while demolishing the building

On December 2, 2016, an employee was fatally injured as a result of removing the last segment of the load bearing wall causing the structure to collapse.

Hultgren Construction has 15 days to request an informal meeting with the OSHA Area Director to contest the citations.

If the citations are contested, the case would go before an Independent Occupational Safety Review Board.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.—Investigators with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) say they’ve discovered there were serious violations at a downtown Sioux Falls building before it collapsed in December.

Hultgren construction was hit with nearly thirty “serious” violations pertaining to work on a Lewis Drug project at the Old Copper Lounge.

They face a nearly $100,000 fine for their violations.

The majority of the violations centered on safety issues with their work inside of the Old Copper Lounge including asbestos exposure, lack of safety equipment, such as helmets and eye wear, and improper clearing of debris associated with the demolition of a load bearing wall.

Aaron Hultgren with Hultgren Construction issued the following statement:

“Hultgren Construction, LLC has received a Citation from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. We understand and appreciate the important work OSHA undertakes to help ensure safe and healthy working conditions for American workers. As part of this on-going process, we are currently reviewing the documents and will be in contact with OSHA with our response. OSHA, as well as all interested parties, continue to receive our full cooperation.”

Command Center, Inc., a labor and staffing company, was hit with 15 violations.

They were issued a little over $114,000 in fines.

The penalties they face were similar if not the same as to Hultgren Construction.

These violations are not related to the investigation regarding the cause of the Copper Lounge collapse.

That investigation is still on going.

An official with the U.S. Department of Labor said they expect those findings to be released at the beginning of June.

Ethan McMahon, a 24-year old construction worker, was killed when the Old Copper Lounge collapsed.